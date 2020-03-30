Gold price to breach Rs 45,000 mark

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:23 am

Hyderabad: India, the largest consumer market for gold in the world, will witness a surge in price of the yellow metal in the coming quarters of the year, breaching Rs 45,000-level (per 10 gram) and beyond in the near-term, according to chief of India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC), a thinktank on gold and a research arm of the World Gold Council.

IGPC chairperson, Prof Arvind Sahay, told Telangana Today, “The price of gold has been steadily going up. It has gone up from Rs 30,000 per 10 gram in November 2018 to about Rs 44,000 now. The prices will continue to rise till the end of 2020, and will soon breach the Rs 45,000-mark.”

Sahay said, “Global macro-economic uncertainty (leaving aside Covid-19, which has happened just now) was always there and will continue to be there even after Covid-19 is gone. This has emerged from trade tensions between the US and China and the breakdown of alliance between the US and Europe. The second factor has been an increase in demand for gold from the central banks, to counter global economic uncertainty.”

IGPC research shows that gold prices have risen in the last 18 months as the central banks of different nations have been accumulating gold. Gold accumulation by the central banks worldwide has gone up to 600 tonnes in 2019 from 560 tonnes in 2018.

Rupee Depreciation

The rupee depreciation (from 72 to 76 against the US dollar in the recent past) will continue to keep the gold prices up. “Rupee will depreciate as we are going to go into a recession. Though the current lockdown is for 21 days, we can expect it to continue for 35 days through a second lockdown with an aim to contain the virus. Instead of 4-5 per cent, we will see a GDP growth of 3 per cent because of the contraction in production due to lockdown,” he said.

In India, in terms of the consumption pattern, around 60 per cent of the purchase of gold every year is in the form of jewellery and 30 per cent in the form of investment by bankers, traders and other entities that deal in gold. South India alone accounts for 40 per cent of the gold consumption in the country.

Sahay added, “Of the 60 per cent demand for gold in the form of jewellery, about 50-60 per cent is for wedding. This wedding jewellery demand is gradually becoming soft as people are investing their money on other things, and if this pattern continues, demand for gold in India may not be as robust as it was in the past. This could impact the demand and prices over the next three years, if the impact is not going to be in the immediate 12 months.”

The net inflows of gold into the country is estimated around 25,000-30,000 tonnes between 1961 and 2016, of which around 22,000 tonnes of inflows are official and the rest being smuggled gold.

