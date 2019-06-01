Gold seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 1:03 pm

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 1.5 kg of gold from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Saturday.

The passenger, who landed at RGIA from Dubai, had concealed gold in the form of paste in his innerwear and was attempting to smuggle it to the city when officials detained and checked him.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.