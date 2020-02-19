Gold seized, Sudan woman held in RGIA

By | Published: 11:28 pm 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Wednesday detained a woman from Sudan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on charges of smuggling gold into the city.

Based on passenger profiling and information analysis, officials booked a case against the woman passenger bearing a Sudanese passport. She arrived from Dubai in the early hours carrying two gold bars of 999 purity weighing 233.2 grams and gold weighing 54.3 grams in the form of assorted jewellery.

She concealed the gold in her innerwear and shoes. The total cost of the seized gold was Rs.11 lakh, officials said.

