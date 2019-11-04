Gold, silver ornaments stolen from MEO’s house in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Mancherial: Unidentified persons decamped with Rs 1.60 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments, from a Mandal Education Officer’s (MEO) house in Chennur town on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday morning.

Chennur Sub-Inspector Victor said the cash, gold ornaments weighing 3 tolas and silver ornaments worth Rs 71,000 were stolen by burglars from the residence of Radhakrishna Murthy, Chennur MEO, when he was not present in the house. A case was registered and investigations were taken up, he added.

The burglars gained entry into the house of Radhakrishna by breaking open the main gate and then stole the cash, gold and silver ornaments. Radhakrishna returned to Chennur at 1 am and immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police rushed to the spot and gathered evidence from the crime scene.

