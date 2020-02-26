Gold smith who purchased stolen gold leaps to death

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: A gold smith, who was in the custody of the Cyberabad Police for receiving stolen material from a burglar, allegedly leaped to death from a multi-storied building in Nashik of Maharashtra here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the police team was in the process of recovering the stolen material which he had purchased from Santosh Prakash Shinde, a house burglar.

The Cyberabad Police had recently arrested Shinde (45), a resident of Nashik, along with his associates and recovered stolen material worth Rs 10 lakh. He was remanded in judicial custody.

During interrogation, Shinde confessed to selling the booty to one Vijay Budhu Birari (43) and sharing the money.

Based on the information, the Cyberabad Police took Shinde into their custody for eight days from February 20 to 27. Shinde admitted that if he was taken to Nashik, he would show the receivers who had received gold from him after commission of offences.

On this, the Cyberabad police teams went to Nashik along with Shinde for recovery of valuables from the receivers. Shinde showed the shop of Vijay Budhu Birari who promised to return the gold which was bought fraudulently.

On Tuesday, on a pretext of drinking water, Birari came escaped from the police escort and jumped from the fourth floor of the guest house. A case of custodial death was booked by the Nashik police and being investigated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter