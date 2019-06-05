Gold smugglers go ‘deep’ to evade law in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Gold smugglers are digging deep to come up with innovative methods to sneak past customs officials and metal detectors in airports.

Two recent incidents at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here indicated that the latest trend was hiding the yellow metal deep inside the passenger’s body.

In a gap of less than three weeks, there were two incidents of passengers being nabbed while trying to smuggle gold hidden in their rectum. Officials seized 3.735 kg of gold worth over Rs 1.22 crore from three passengers who were arrested in the two incidents. They were all from flying from Dubai to Hyderabad.

According to the officials, it was the odd behaviour of these passengers that blew the lid off the hidden gold. “We were able to zero in on the carriers who attempted to smuggle gold into the country based on their odd behaviour,” an official said, adding that soon after boarding the flight, the carriers had started behaving strangely compared to other passengers.

“They were struggling to sit properly, and this triggered suspicions about them and we were informed,” he said, adding that once they landed at the RGIA, they were taken to a hospital, where it was confirmed that they were hiding the gold in their rectum.

The modus operandi was not new in other parts of the world, officials said, adding that, however, it was quite new in Hyderabad. Some flyers, officials said, would hide gold paste in capsules before sticking it up into their private parts, while others use condoms to hide the gold before concealing it in the rectum.

Some would wrap the gold paste in tape, which would be wound into a cylindrical shape and then conceal it in the rectum. If they manage to get past security, the gold is handed over to a receiver, whose photograph is sent via WhatsApp, outside the airport.