Gold smuggling: Hyderabad jeweller Dubai-based kingpin’s accomplice

Hyderabad: A jeweller from the old city turned out to be the accomplice of Dubai-based kingpin in gold smuggling racket that was busted by customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad two days ago.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) nabbed two passengers who were attempting to smuggle gold coated with aluminium from Dubai to Hyderabad by concealing it in a metal frame and bearings and hidden in four trolley bags.

Based on the information, customs officials arrested three receivers, who were waiting outside the airport to collect the bags. The worth of the gold seized from five persons was Rs 96 lakh, said Customs Commissioner MRR Reddy while addressing the media here on Friday.

The two passengers landed at the RGIA in Emirates flight EK 526 when the AIU officials intercepted them.

The arrested receivers were part of a syndicate, which was operating from Dubai and Hyderabad. The modus operandi adopted by the gang was to hand over the specially made trolley bags containing concealed gold to passengers travelling to Hyderabad from Dubai by giving them free air tickets.

Smugglers would also take care of the passengers during their stay in Dubai for over three days. Explaining the modus operandi, Reddy said the receivers would wait outside the airport and identify passengers with the help of photographs sent to them by the kingpin from Dubai through WhatsApp.

The trolley bags would be collected from the passengers and hand them over to the kingpin’s accomplice in the old city.

“It’s not advisable to share more details of smugglers as we are yet to nab the kingpin and his accomplice,” Reddy said. All the five arrested persons were from the old city along with kingpin’s associate.