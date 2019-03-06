Gold smuggling: ‘No escape’ from videoscopes

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Videoscopes procured by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) are helping officials detect gold being sought to be smuggled from Middle-East by concealing it in the baggage of passengers at airports in the country. In the first phase, the CBIC has procured 90 video scopes while another 74 were purchased in the second phase. These video scopes were being used effectively at the 25 major airports including Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

According to officials, a videoscope is an inspection tool enabling customs officials to view inaccessible areas during the examination of goods in detecting the concealed contraband. Detecting goods including gold and other valuables would help in safeguarding the revenue by preventing smuggling, officials said. As smugglers were adopting different modus operandi in getting gold to the country by hoodwinking the staff, the video scope is aiding officials to trace the contraband. Passengers smuggling gold by concealing it in socks, shoes, gift boxes, gold plates fixed to micro-oven, gold bars in cuboid shape were traced with the help of video scopes and arrested them at RGIA.

In the second week of February, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 585.64 grams of gold in the form of foils at RGIA. They scanned baggage of a passenger, who reportedly came from Dubai, and found gold foils concealed inside cardboard box containing sweets, chocolates and in a photo frame. The cost of the seized gold was Rs 19.5 lakh, according to officials. Apart from using the latest gadgets to trace smuggled gold, instructions have been issued to all the directorates and field staff to be vigilant and carry out proper checks to thwart and detect smuggling of gold cases. In coordination with CBIC, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also seized gold in several cases and nabbed passengers at RGIA.