Gold trader attacked, robbed of gold and cash in Khammam

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Khammam: An incident of robbery has taken place in Khammam on Friday wherein a gold trader was stabbed and robbed gold along with cash.

It was said that unidentified robbers have reportedly attacked the trader called Sripal Jain with knives and robbed about 600 grams of gold and Rs 1 lakh cash from him.

The robbers were said to have thrown chilli powder in the eyes of the trader before robbing him at railway gate area under one town police station limits during night hours.

Jain belongs to Vijayawada and visited Khammam for the purpose of business. The local police rushed to the spot and launched probe into the incident, further details awaited.

