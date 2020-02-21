Gold worth over Rs 40 lakh seized in RGIA Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Monday night seized 932 grams of gold that was concealed in a pouch containing a safety life jacket carried by a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here. The cost of the seized gold is Rs 40.04 lakh. Based on specific information, the officials intercepted the passenger, who came in a flight from Jeddah and checked him and found the pouch.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .