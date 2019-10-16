Gold worth Rs.25L seized, two held at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 12:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a passenger and his associate at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here for smuggling gold to the city from Sharjah.

The worth of the seized gold weighing 652.95 grams is Rs.24.61 lakh. Based on specific intelligence, the DRI officials intercepted a passenger who arrived by an IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad at the arrival hall at RGIA.

On examining the passenger, a native of Lucknow, it was found that he was wearing a customized jeans, in which gold in paste form was hidden.

The passenger was supposed to hand over the gold to the receiver who was waiting outside the RGIA. The customs officials nabbed both the passenger and the receiver and seized the gold from them.

