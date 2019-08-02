Golden brew may not be your cup of tea

By | Published: 5:08 pm

A rare Assam tea has sold for a world record price at auction in India, highlighting a boom for speciality teas while the industry as a whole is in crisis.A two kilogram (4.4 pound) lot of Maijan Orthodox Golden tea sold for Rs 1,41,002 ($2,035) on Wednesday.

An unidentified Belgian trader bought the tea through a local agent, an auction official said.Guwahati Tea Auction Centre secretary Dinesh Bihani said it was a record price at auction, shattering the Rs 50,000 a kilo paid for some Manohari Golden tea the day before.

Buyers from Germany, Britain, the United States and Iran are active in the Assam market and higher prices are believed to have been paid in private sales. Maijan Orthodox comes from 100-year-old bushes on plantations owned by Assam Company India Limited, one of the world’s oldest tea enterprises.”Rich in aroma and briskness, Maijan Golden offers a unique and exotic experience. The buds are plucked on specific dates depending on climatic conditions, rolled by hand and dried in sunshine.

The whole process is very natural and there is no machine involved,” said Sanjay Jain, Assam Company India director. He said only 35 kilos of the tea was produced this year and only two kilos were offered at this week’s auction.Assam accounts for more than half of India’s tea production with more than 650 million kilos coming each year out of the state’s 850 tea garden.