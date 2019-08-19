Golden Fortune wins Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: The L.V.R. Deshmukh-trained Golden Fortune was ably ridden by P.Ajeeth Kumar to victory in the Xisca Plate 1800 metres, the feature event of the races held here on Monday.

Results:

1. Mossad (1), Turf Emperor (2), Halo’s Princess (3), Dippy Dip (4). W-Rs.-19, SHP-Rs. 13, THP- Rs.15, P-Rs.8, 6, F-Rs. 33, Q-Rs. 14, Tanala-Rs. 66.

2. Golden Fortune (1), Be Sure (2), Reunion (3), Air Strike (4). W-Rs.-36, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 29, P-Rs. 12, 7, F-Rs. 149, Q-Rs. 48, T-Rs. 161.

3. Ruletheworld (1), Explosive (2), Miss Marvellous (3), Red Snaper (4). W-Rs. 8, SHP-Rs. 26, THP- Rs. 15, P-Rs. 7, 15, F-Rs. 39, Q-Rs. 31, T-Rs. 89.

4. Victory Parade (1), Consigliori (2), Honest Hunter (3). Dunkirk (4). W-Rs.- 8, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 36, P-Rs. 5, 8, 21, F-Rs. 29, Q-Rs. 16, T-Rs. 163.

5. Max (1), Amazing Script (2), Holy Healer (3), Promiseofhappiness (4). W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs. 29, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs. 8, 9, 7, F-Rs. 98, Q-Rs. 66, T-Rs. 241.

6. N R I Power (1), Nayadeep (2), King Maker (3), Durango (4). W-Rs.-38, SHP-Rs. 48, THP- Rs. 30, P-Rs. 11, 15, 16, F-Rs. 892, Q-Rs. 462, T-Rs. 5,436.

7. Evon Von Brando (1), Delphina (2), Southern State (3), Khan Sahib (4). W-Rs.-26, SHP-Rs. 19, THP-Rs. 44, P-Rs. 8, 6, 19, F-Rs. 89, Q-Rs. 41, T-Rs. 728.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 3,942 /-(Winning tickets 156).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 252/- (Winning tickets 1046).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,569/-(Winning tickets 21).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 226/-(Winning tickets 281).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 1,621/-(Winning tickets 45).

