Golden Mile Run on July 28

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:17 pm

Hyderabad: The 26th edition of the Golden Mile Run, under the aegis of the Athletics Coaching Academy, Telangana Athletics Association and Hyderabad District Athletics Association, will be held at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium on July 28 from 6 am.

Cash awards will be presented to top three finishers while best 25 finishers will get finisher’s medal.

The events will be held in the following categories: Men, Women, Master Men and Master Women: 1 Mile; Boys and Girls 16, 13 and 10 Years: 1 Mile.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the Hyderabad Open Sprints and Jumps Athletics Championship will be held on the same day from 9 am in the following categories:

Boys and Girls 10 Years: 60 M, 150 M, 300 M, Long Jump, 4 x 50 MRelay; Boys and Girls 12 Years: 80 M, 200 M, 400 M, Long Jump 4 x 100 M Relay; Boys and Girls 14 Years: 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, Long Jump 4 x 100 M Relay; Boys and Girls 16 Year: 100 M, 200 M, 400 M, Long Jump; Men and Women Section: 100 M, 200M, 400 M, Long Jump;

Top three winners will get cash awards while all the participants will be given certificates. Entries will be accepted at the venue on July 27 between 10 am and 6 pm.

For further details, contact A Rakesh on 8099917587 and A Xavier on 9959993268.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter