Golden Telangana in six years

Water for agriculture, allocation of funds and jobs for local youth were the crux of the Telangana movement.

Six years ago, Telangana was a newborn State formed after a long and historical fight. K Chandrashekhar Rao, who led the historic movement for the statehood then, is currently the Head of the Telangana State and instrumental in transforming it into golden Telangana. Under his dynamic leadership, Telangana has emerged as the Polaris of our country. It has become a role model in terms of development in every sector. The barren lands in the region have turned most fertile within a span of six years.

The long-ignored irrigation projects, due to the prejudice, suppression and injustice in every aspect over several decades have become a reality only with the sheer grit of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. The villages in Telangana are now the rice bowls of the State and also the country; cities have become the sources of employment and livelihood.

Towards Sufficiency

Lakhs of acres have come under cultivation after the formation of Telangana because of the conviction of the government in achieving the goal of 1 crore acres of irrigable land by completing several major irrigation projects, including Kaleshwaram, Sita Rama, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme and Dindi lift irrigation. Kaleshwaram holds the record of being the world’s biggest multi-stage lift irrigation project. Apart from the Kaleshwaram project, the government of Telangana has put special focus on other pending projects, including Bhima, Nettempadu, Kalwakurthi, Koil Sagar, Bhakta Ramadasu, Ralivagu and Gollavagu, and turned them into running projects.

Mission Kakatiya is a marvel in the irrigation sector. The project aims to revive more than 45,000 tanks in the State. As of now, revival work has been taken up for 25,584 tanks. Through these tanks, 15.06 lakh acres of tank basin has been stabilised. All tanks are filled to the brim with water. The government has connected the tanks with irrigation projects and is arranging 3,000 channels. It is building 1,300 check-dams and streams.

All these have contributed to the rise in underground water level and the wells in the villages are full of water. Once a region thirsty for a drop of water, Telangana now has water in abundance. Villages and cities have undergone a greater metamorphosis. Hyderabad, which is the jewel of Telangana, has emerged as the most vibrant city.

During the united Andhra, most of the revenue was generated from the Telangana region but most of it was spent in Andhra. Now we are able to spend our funds on our own State. The Telangana government is spending Rs 1,776 crore for 140 municipalities and Rs 3,696 crore for 12,751 gram panchayats every year through the Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi schemes.

The government is implementing several welfare schemes with more than Rs 45,000 crore every year.

Even though we are passing through the most challenging times due to the coronavirus, for the kharif season, the government has deposited Rs 7,251 crore in the accounts of 57.62 lakh farmers, covering 1,45,400 acres under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. There were 1.2 crore beneficiaries among SC, ST, OBC and minority communities in the last six years. Every home received the fruits of the welfare schemes. Several programmes for socio, political, economic and educational development of all sections too are being implemented.

By the end of 2013-14 fiscal year in united Andhra, the GSDP value in Telangana was Rs 4,51,000 crore. It almost doubled in the newly formed State to Rs 8,65,688 crore by the end of 2018-19. Capital expenditure in the Telangana region during united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2014 was Rs 54,052 crore, whereas it rose to Rs 2,11,800 crore from 2014 to 2020, in just six years. These statistics unequivocally show the economic strength of Telangana.

Transparent Recruitments

After the formation of Telangana, transparency in government job recruitments has increased one hundred per cent. The TSPSC is functioning with meticulous planning. Telangana youth lost several employment opportunities in united Andhra due to the backdoor entries taken up by the corrupt APPSC. Over 1 lakh jobs were filled in Telangana State.

The government initiated the online mode of recruitment through the TSPSC. The Commission has focused on jobs that are crucial for the development of the State, has released 150 notifications so far and conducted exams online. The following figures show recruitments conducted and the number of vacancies filled in Telangana: TSPSC — 40,000; Singareni — 12,500; Electricity Board — 7,500; Police Recruitment Board — 29,000; Panchayat Secretary — 9,350; residential schools — 3,500; TRT — 7,892.

Local Strength

The credit and effort of bringing out President’s Ordinance allocating 95% jobs to locals goes to the TRS government. Under the visionary leadership of Rao, the government has facilitated the establishment of many industries through TS-iPass (single-window industrial policy), which paved the way for Rs 2 lakh crore of investments and brought about 13 lakh direct and indirect job opportunities. Telangana has been consistently topping in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings of the Union government.

The Telangana government also recently initiated a remarkable programme. In a Cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister, a historical decision was taken to give more employment to locals and to offer additional incentives to the industries, which will create a large number of jobs. Telangana is the first State in the country to make this extraordinary decision to create jobs for the benefit of its youth in local industries.

When we look at the other States and their regressive policies, industries were not interested to invest and employment was not created for their youth. This was not the case with Telangana. Keeping in view the experiences of other States, the Telangana government designed this policy to create employment for the youth by incentivising industries. The prudent decisions taken by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao are setting benchmarks in the country. Projects and schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandu, TS i-PASS and the new policy on creating jobs for the locals make Telangana stand out with pride and an ideal State.

(The author is Government Whip and MLA, Chennur)

