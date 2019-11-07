Golden Threshold on its way to become a cultural, literary hub

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has taken the first step towards its plan to convert the heritage complex of Golden Threshold in the city into a cultural and literary hub by creating a 100-capacity indoor space to be called Rajkumari Indira Devi Hall.

The hall, endowed by Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgir was inaugurated by the Cultural Advisor to State government, Dr KV Ramanachary on Wednesday. Rajkumari Indira Devi and UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile also took part in the event.

Professor Rao recalled the university’s journey which started from Golden Threshold in 1974 and thanked Sarojini Naidu’s family for donating the building to UoH which has been conferred an Institution of Eminence.

Rajkumari Indira Devi remembered her association with great literary and cultural figures of the city and said that the hall should be used by the present genre of artists to promote art and culture.

Ramanachary said the opening of hall would result in the city witnessing more literary, art and cultural activities. He assured the university of support from the State government.

After restoration, the heritage structure would house an art gallery as well as a small museum commemorating Sarojini Naidu. Additionally, the university proposes to set up an auditorium for theatre, dance, and other cultural performances with 150 to 200 capacities.

The new hall and other outdoor as well indoor spaces in Golden Threshold would be opened to various literary and cultural groups in the city, the varsity said.

