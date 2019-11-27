Goldsmith couple ends life in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Karimnagar: Unable to clear debts, a goldsmith couple ended life in Ashoknagar here on Wednesday. The couple Gottimukkala Sathish (38) and Thanuja (35) committed suicide by consuming pesticide in their house.

Family members grew suspicious and called in police after they noticed foul smell emanating from their bedroom. Policemen broke the doors to find the bodies of the husband and wife.

Native of Indurthi of Koheda mandal, Sathish’s family migrated to Karimnagar ten years ago and was engaged in goldsmith work. Sathish married Tanuja three years ago. Sathish, who is running a goldsmith shop in Tilak road, incurred debts due to lack of work. He reportedly borrowed Rs 20 lakh from private money lenders and failed to clear debts. He took the drastic step unable to bear pressure from money lenders to repay the loans.

