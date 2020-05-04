Golf: Brandon hopeful of return by May-end

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: “Golf can be considered one of the safest sporting activity as it can be played with social distancing,” said Brandon de Souza, who was recently elected as president of Golf Industry Association.

The coronavirus which has paralysed the world has halted all the sporting activities. Brandon is optimistic that golf can be resumed by the end of this month. “Strictly speaking, golf is one sport which is truly not a contact sport and maintaining social distancing is easy. Unlike in a few of other sport where it is played in close indoors, here we are talking about over 180 acres.”

Brandon said they have added new rules and guidelines for early resumption of the game. “We made a case study on Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. This was presented to the officials concerned and we got positive signals. They understand golf is a huge stress buster. The beauty of this sport is that it is played in a huge open space and there will be no mingling of people.”

As per the new guidelines, golf carts will be restricted to one person per cart. The cart will be sanitised before and after every use. Bunker rakes will be removed to avoid touch point. Flag sticks to remain inside the hole and touch free. Golfers will have to use hand sanitizers frequently before and after touching any surface. Sanitizers will be placed in various locations. And most importantly masks will be compulsory. All the areas will be sanitised regularly whereas all touch points will be sanitised after every touch. There will be no food beverages other than pre-packed food.

“The idea is to cut out all touch points and prevent any infection spreading. We have to operate 50 per cent of the capacity. The same person cannot come for two days in a row,” said Brandon.

According to Brandon the role of caddies will change now. “The caddies will not be on the cart and instead they will be at the markers point. They will be ball watchers. The player will play with his own ball and the ball will be pulled out with a magnet. We will experiment this in Boulder Hills in Hyderabad. We will allow only 40 per day instead of 180 (on weekends) for the 18-hole course. The checks have to be in place which we are recommending strongly.”

Golf, according to Brandon, has opened in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, America, Sweden, Australia and now in Thailand. “It is something we should look at it. Till normalcy is restored we have to follow the new guidelines strictly as precautionary measures.”

