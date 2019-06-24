Golf course in Hyderabad to use treated water from STP

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Treated waste water from Vikarabad Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) is now being used for landscape irrigation of Vooty Golf Course in Vikarabad. The golf course has incorporated the STP by laying 10-km pipeline, according to a press release.

The installation process at the plant began in May 2018 and the new system is expected to go operational shortly. The STP will produce 2 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of treated water with a peak hour flow of 2.5 MGD.

The recycled water from the STP keeps the green spaces beautiful while preserving potable water for drinking and other uses.

“The investment from the golf course in Vikarabad district is helping the region grow and develop into an attractive golfing destination of South India,” said Parigi MLA Mahesh Reddy in a press release said.

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy said the integration of the golf course with wastewater treatment plant would present a sustainable long-term solution to water scarcity.