Golfer Sneha triumphs in all India Junior championship

Hyderabad: City golfer Sneha Singh won the all India Junior championship that concluded at Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida on Friday.

This is one of the biggest wins of her career so far. Having lost in playoff last month, the Delhi Public School golfer trained hard to come top at the Greater Noida tournament.

Sneha, who trains at Hyderabad Golf Club and was presented with a new golf set by the president J Vikram Deo Rao last month, showed good form in the tournament. She led by five strokes on the first day and continued to lead on the second day by two strokes.

The competition became tough on the third day but in the end, Sneha held her nerves to emerge champion.

Sneha was elated with her success at the Greater Noida. “It is the dream of every golfer to win the All India Junior championship and I’m happy to achieve this feat,’’ said the 15-year-old, who is the only amateur participant to win the Domestic Pro Tour in this season.

