Goli Foundation supports needy in times of COVID-19

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Aadhya Goli Foundation, a voluntary organisation, is extending support to the poor, daily wage earners and migrant workers in the wake of the lockdown being imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Daily wage and migrant workers were left without employment following the imposition of lockdown. Besides State and Central governments, a number of voluntary organisations and philanthropists are coming forward to help the needy.

However, Aadhya Goli Foundation is in the front row in helping the needy in Vemulawada as well as other areas. A bouquet of essential commodities comprising nine essentials such as rice, sugar, salt, pulses, oil and others to poor were supplied to needy in the month of April.

Besides serving lunch to over 500 policemen, it has been serving lunch not less than 1,000 people such as poor, migrants and destitute every day.

Mohan Goli, a native of Nookalamarri of Vemulawda mandal, founded the organisation in 2015. He, who completed PhD in Organic Chemistry from Osmania University, has been migrated to USA and settled there. He also played an active role in the second phase of Telangana statehood movement as a student and NRI, he has been among the senior leaders of TRS-NRI USA wing since it was founded.

Besides various social activities, Mohan was giving training to unemployed youth in self employment programmes in Vemulawada area under his foundation.

Mohan and his siblings, who are residing in UK and Saudi Arabia, are also supporting Telangana students and youth who were in need in the time of pandemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .