Has political equality gone with the wind? If it is so, India is very much on its way towards severe internal dissonance. First, it was caste, the curse of social inequality and it still dominates the domestic affairs. Next, it has been poverty, the scourge of economic inequality and it also continues to haunt. And added to these woes, there is indignity, the plague of political inequality, that has been paralysing the democratic camaraderie since Independence.

I am reminded of George Orwell’s fable of ‘Animal Farm’, which can be likened to the historical misfortune of the Indian society. If we don’t go too far into the past, it was the Mughal dynasty that usurped power and privileges over the locals and then it was the turn of the British who did the same. After years of freedom struggle and sacrifices, Indians could establish an independent republic in which all citizens are supposed to be equal. But if we relate Orwell’s theme to the Indian scenario, some Indians became more equal than other Indians as it did happen in ‘Animal Farm’.

Orwellian Events

Shortly after the revolution in the Orwellian storyline, animals overthrow their human oppressor and institute an egalitarian farm where all animals are entitled to equal rights, equal positions and equal privileges but soon a few animals take control of things and act more like their former human oppressor, enjoying exclusive power, high status and special prerogatives for themselves. Even though the events that Orwell depicted in his masterpiece were satirical of Russian Revolution and Stalinist era purges, they also reflect in a way the day-to-day occurrences of Indian power politics that directly manifest the olden autocratic system.

As Aristotle theorised that humans are political animals, their groups in the primitive times were dominated by the ones who were strong a la ‘might was right’. As the culture evolved, colonisation also increased. The mighty person became autocratic, paving the way for the stratification of society into hierarchical setup through the caste system. In order to control power relations, the leader of the body politic used to secure sensitive information for himself so that others are deprived of ‘knowledge’ or ‘truth’.

Robin Morgan called the secreting or hoarding of information as an act of tyranny. It was almost impossible in the ancient times for the marginalised sections to assert their right to know. During the Vedic period in India, some communities were prevented from studying the scriptures. Centuries ago, commoners were discouraged to read the Holy Bible on their own in Europe.

Strategy to Oppress

Solomon Asch found in his experiments that an individual, to a large extent, tends to agree with the opinion of his social group, though often it is illogical or malevolent, for fear of being ridiculed or punished. This is because the group is led by the person of power. This kind of propensity has since ages been a strategy to oppress the weak and the meek of the lower strata of society. As communication technologies advanced in due course, change also started taking place in the realms of demographics and social systems towards the path of liberty, equality and fraternity.

When Max Planck presented his quantum theory in 1900, there were roughly ten democracies in the world. In 1928, while highlighting the fastness of communication, Frigyes Karinthy wrote a story in which one of the characters bet his friends that, “using no more than five individuals, one of whom is a personal acquaintance; he could contact the selected individual anywhere in the world,” which became popular as “six degrees of separation”.

As the digital revolution began in the 1950s, the number of democracies trebled rising to more than 30 with the objective of sharing political power amongst all sections, castes and minority groups equally and proportionately. And the figure of democratic nations went up further with the increased reach of the internet and social media to the commoner for the pursuit and realisation of rights and socio-economic and political equalities.

Precincts of the Elite

But in India, political power has since Independence been confined to the precincts of the elite to a large extent. Disenchantment and cynicism have disgruntled the psyche of majority masses, leading to escalation in socio-political disruptions with the acts of extremism, militancy, insurgency, caste-based conflicts, religious tensions, linguistic and regional disturbances and of course economic crises, which raise anxieties, fears and threats.

Governments in the past or in the present applied only status quo tactics without constructive relief. Unfortunately, the governments are pitting the law enforcement and bureaucratic machinery against the aggrieved and agitating mobs without remedying the actual causes of problems. Hence, disaffection has been growing in the public mind. The situation sometimes is reminiscent of the actions of the Nawab of Khatm in Ruth Prawer Jhabvala’s Booker Prize-winning novel ‘Heat and Dust’. The Nawab, in league with dacoits, used to let them loot his own subjects with impunity, for a share in their booty. I call it as Khatmification, after the vile Nawab of Khatm’s leadership disasters.

India is not yet devoid of caste hierarchy at least in the informal and practical sense wherein nepotistic traits are quite common, interspersed with power politics. It is due to this prime reason that the upper strata of society comprising only 30% of the total population is amassing the lion’s share of Cabinet berths almost in Pareto-esque manner. The resentment among the 70% lower and backward population is brewing up to the hilt. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to implement systemic reforms beyond the reach of personal whims and casteist and creedal prejudices.

As Margaret Mitchell emphasised in her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, ‘Gone with the Wind’, certain ways of life need to be modified in tune with the changing times, by adapting to modern thinking. History is a glaring witness to the fact that the political power of white supremacists not only in the United States, Zimbabwe and South Africa, but also throughout the world, was ultimately dismantled with bitter memories. And Mitchell’s prophecy couldn’t have been farther from the truth, for India.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

