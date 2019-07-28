Gongulur village to get multipurpose hall

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Sangareddy: Director General, Income Tax Investigation Department (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), RK Paliwal laid the foundation stone for construction of Gandhi Grama Seva Kendram at Gongulur village of Pulkal Mandal on Sunday. Paliwal, who adopted the village a month ago, decided to spend about Rs 12 lakh to construct Gandhi Seva Kendra, which can be used as community hall, library and meeting hall.

During his second visit to the village, the Senior IRS officer told the District Collector M Hanumantha Rao that he wanted to see all the houses in the village having soak pits. The Collector immediately agreeed to the proposal and the two officials launched the digging of soak pits at the village. Underling the importance of having soak pits for water conservation at every house, Paliwal called upon the people to take up plantation in every house under Haritha Haram.

Addressing the villagers, the Collector urged them to adopt the saplings to protect them to improve the survival rate of plants planted under Haritha Haram. Asking the village Sarpanch to identify a place for dump yard, Rao has asked the villagers to segregate the wet and dry garbage at their house so that the sanitation staff can collect it easily. Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax department, Sudhakar Nayak, District Panchayat Officer, V Venkateshwarlu, Sarpanch, Ramsani Lakshmi and others were present.

