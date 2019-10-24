Good bahus, betis go bad for telly ratings

By | Published: 7:10 pm

They cried buckets as the good daughters/ daughters-in-law on K-soaps. Now, they are out to make others cry by turning bad on screen. It’s now Kahiin to Hoga actor Aamna Sharif’s turn.The audience once saw Aamna as Kashish, the ideal sister and wife who would sacrifice her happiness for others. Now, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a reboot of the 2001 show with the same name, has brought her in as the main antagonist Komolika who is set out to ruin Anurag and Prerna’s lives. And netizens are loving it. Some called her entry as “surreal” and others are loving her “Komo swag”.

“I just feel that today in the entertainment world, be it films or TV, there is no white character anymore. Most characters have shades of grey. That is why it makes the character more interesting. I feel it’s more challenging for me as an actor to portray a negative character on screen because there are more variations to play now. And it’s okay to play such characters because now people only want to see you in different colours,” Aamna said.

She had some big shoes to fill as just a few months earlier, Hina Khan, again an actor who once played ‘Miss goody two shoes’ in a long-running show titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had essayed the role of Komolika in the love saga. Be it taking up a negative role or doing reality shows or movies in home country or overseas, Hina always eyes challenges.

“The focus is on challenging work. The actor inside me is happy and satisfied when I begin my day looking forward to doing something new and end it knowing what I did yesterday, isn’t the same as what I am going to be doing tomorrow,” Hina said. Popular actor Sangita Ghosh is still remembered as Pammi from the 2001 show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. The character’s traditional Indian values were intact and was seen as the must have daughter-in-law by many.

Now, she is seen as a ‘Pishachini’ in the show Divya Drishti in which she is out to create endless problems in two sisters’ lives. “There is a saying ‘Good girls go to heaven (bad girls go everywhere). I think I can be everywhere. If you are good, your conscience needs to be clean. When you are bad, conscience isn’t there. I am only talking about roles here. There’s a lot more you can try and experiment with, when you go bad. There is no limit. I like the limitlessness,” says Sangita, who had also played a negative role in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh.