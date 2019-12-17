Good diet may avert nutritional problems

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Head and neck cancer patients who consume food that is high in antioxidants and other micronutrients prior to diagnosis may reduce their risks of developing chronic nutrition impact symptoms up to one year after being diagnosed with head or neck cancer.

According to a study posted on the website of the University of Illinois (UI) on Monday, the study was conducted with 336 adult patients of the University of Michigan Head and Neck Specialised Program of Excellence, the ‘Xinhua’ news agency reported.

More than half of these patients had stage 4 tumors at diagnosis. Prior to starting cancer treatment and again one year post-diagnosis, the patients completed a questionnaire on their diet, tobacco and alcohol use, and quality of life.

In analysing the patients’ eating habits, the researchers found that they followed either of two major dietary patterns: the Western pattern, which included high amounts of red meat and fried food or the prudent pattern, which included healthier fare such as fruits and vegetables. Patients who ate healthier, diagnosis reported fewer problems with chewing, swallowing and mucositis one year after treatment, the researcher found.