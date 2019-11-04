Good lesson for Oppn in Huzurnagar: KTR

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asserted that the people’s verdict in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency by-poll exposed the strengths and weaknesses of political parties in the State.

The people taught a strong lesson to the Opposition for trying to tarnish the image of the TRS government during the recent bypoll, he said, and exuded confidence that the party will repeat the performance in the upcoming municipal polls.

At a meeting with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives who worked for TRS’ victory, at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao said the bypoll win worked like a tonic to boost the energy levels of the party cadre. “People reposed their faith in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his leadership. Despite the allegations of the Opposition, people voted to elect TRS in the Huzurnagar constituency, which is a standing testimony to this,” he said.

The TRS working president said with the bypoll, the strengths and weaknesses of every political party in the State came out in the open. “People rejected Congress in Huzurnagar, which was their bastion and also the TPCC president’s constituency,” he said.

Talking about BJP, Rama Rao said the saffron party’s electoral victories during the Parliament elections in the State were a fluke. He said BJP did not have any credibility among the people of Telangana. “An independent candidate whose election symbol looked similar to that of TRS’ symbol won more votes than BJP,” he said.

Rama Rao asserted that TRS leaders must show their gratitude to the people of Huzurnagar by fulfilling all the promises made during the by-elections. He directed the MLAs to come up with an action plan and take up the responsibility of steering the party towards victory in the upcoming municipal elections.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod also thanked the party leaders and activists who put in their best efforts to ensure TRS’ victory in the bypolls. They felt that the victory was a reflection of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and strategies of Rama Rao. They thanked Huzurnagar election in-charge and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and other party leaders for playing an important role in the party’s victory.

