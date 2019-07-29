Good news for gamers!

By | Published: 6:41 pm

India Gaming Awards is an initiative that was officially launched in 2018 to recognise and encourage creative and technical excellence in the Indian Gaming Industry.In the same vein, India Gaming Awards has announced the official launch of its website to give audiences an unparalleled insight into the creative, inspirational worlds of Skill Games and Casino Gaming in India.

India has one of the world’s largest youth population and is looking to become one of the world’s leading markets in Gaming Sector. The Indian Gaming Industry is currently valued at almost $900 million with an estimated annual growth rate of 14.3 per cent.The growth of the industry in India and the acceptance of different kinds of Skill Games from companies operating in the country have led to an increase in the number of game developers in the country.

However, while many of these companies, such as Ace2three (nominated in a few categories including ‘Online Rummy Operator of the Year’) and Adda52 (nominated in a few categories including ‘Online Poker Operator of the Year’) have grown to become a success in India, their efforts remain unrecognised. This is where India Gaming Awards is looking to make a difference, particularly with the launch of the first of its kind website in India.

The India Gaming Awards aims to celebrate innovation, hard work, excellence, advocating fair play and showing that the power of games is beyond entertainment. The platform brings together a diverse group of game players, game developers and notable names.The judges on the panel are selected from the creme de la creme of top Indian and international gaming companies, featuring names like Jaydeep Chakravartty, the vice-president of Nektan Plc, Kelly Kehn, founder of Kelly A.Kehn Consulting Ltd, and Tony Plaskow, the commercial director at Black Cow Technology.

Other individuals on the panel are Jay Sayta, well-known and respected iGaming India legal expert, and Swapnil Chaturvedi, director at Club Empire Tech Pvt Ltd. More industry experts are being added as judges on this platform.The initiative has already started to receive accolades from different stakeholders in the gaming industry.