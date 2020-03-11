Good news for girls taking JEE

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for the girl students aspiring to get into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The IIT Council has decided to increase the supernumerary seats for women candidates to at least 20 per cent in the academic year 2020-21. This is being done to improve gender balance in the undergraduate programmes offered in the IITs.

The supernumerary seats would be created without any reduction in the number of seats that were made available to gender-neutral candidates in the academic year 2019-20. Last year, the supernumerary seats offered to women candidates was pegged at 17 per cent and this time, it has been increased to 20 per cent.

These supernumerary seats will be offered to only those candidates who are declared qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. On the basis of the scores obtained in the entrance test, seats will be allocated to students through counselling process. This apart, reservation policy as per the Government of India norms will be applicable to the supernumerary seats as well.

This year, top 2.5 lakh candidates, including in all categories, in the JEE Main will be eligible to take the JEE Advanced. The performance of students in the JEE Main is taken as an eligibility criterion for appearing for JEE Advanced. Last year, candidates who were in the top 2.45 lakh in the JEE Main were given eligibility for the JEE Advanced.

Students who crack the JEE Advanced will be offered admissions into bachelor’s, bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture programmes in the IITs.

The JEE Advanced will be conducted in computer-based test mode on May 17 with the Paper-I of the exam scheduled to be held from 9 am to noon and Paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The IIT-Delhi which is organising the JEE Advanced this year has made it clear that exam schedule would remain the same even if May 17 was declared as a public holiday.

The online registrations could be done through the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ from May 1 to 6. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is up to 5 pm on May 7. Candidates who successfully register for the JEE Advanced can download the admit card from May 12 to 17. The results are to be declared on June 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .