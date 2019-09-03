Good news for JEE Main aspirants

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for students toiling hard to crack the Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the examination, made major changes to the pattern of the test.

Unlike last year, Paper-I, an entrance test for admissions into BE/BTech programmes, will have 75 questions with a maximum of 300 marks. This means, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will have 25 questions each. Earlier, Paper-I was carried 360 marks with 90 questions. Each correct answer will be given four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

While the number of questions is reduced, NTA introduced questions which have answers as numerical in all the three subjects. Of the total 25 questions in each subject, 20 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and five numerical type.

“These numerical questions will not have options and students should directly enter the answers. These questions are being asked in JEE-Advanced and now they are introduced in JEE-Main. The new pattern may help students get a good score,” D Sankara Rao, dean of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally, said.

NTA also made changes in Paper-II, which is conducted for admissions into B. Architecture and B. Planning programmes. Instead of three questions in the drawing part, B. Architecture will have two and the Mathematics part will have 25 questions of which 20 will be MCQs and five numerical. Mathematics and Aptitude Tests will be common for both B. Architecture and B. Planning.

Students will no longer have to take questions in the drawing part as they are replaced with paper, which will have planning-based questions for the B. Planning entrance test. This apart, Class XII students, who studied and passed with Mathematics as a subject, are eligible to appear for the B. Planning entrance test.

Both Papers I and II will be conducted in the computer-based test mode, but questions to test the drawing aptitude will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode. Registrations for JEE Main January 2020 session began on Tuesday and the last date to apply is September 30. The entrance tests will be conducted from January 6 to 11 and results will be announced on January 31. For more details and registration, candidates can visit https://www.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main is conducted for admissions into National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally funded technical institutions across the country. It is also an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology.

