Good Newwz: Akshay, Kareena steal the show

A date at the Metro mall this week ensures a good laugh without taking a toll on your sensitivity. The subject is something that you assuredly would associate with urban concerns and with a cast that is chosen with care, the task is well taken and well delivered.

Varun Batra (Akshay Kumar) and his wife Deepti (Kareena Kapoor) are uptown young couple. A few years into matrimony they do not have a child and this is not just a matter of concern for the overbearing relatives and friends but also Deepti. Varun is fine with it and is actually of the belief that this could well be a blessing in disguise. After plentiful social polite taunts, the couple land up with Dr. Anand Joshi (Adil Hussain) and his wife Ms Bakshi (Tisca Chopra). After a detailed theory on IVF the couple agree to it. The usual semen sample jokes apart the couple go through the process. All is fine and on course till a call from the IVF centre.

The sperm bank has done the unimaginable. Sperms have been matched with the wrong eggs and the mistake is known after the ovulation leaving one couple to hope for the first time that they don’t have the baby. The other couple Honey (Diljit Dosanjh) and his wife Monika (Kiara Advani) are all excited about the success of both the wombs. The two couple are chalk and cheese. One a pic of sophistication and stiff upper lip the other naïve bordering on being uncouth. While the former is unwilling to accept the child in view of the parenthood of the sperm, the latter is swept of its feet and gleeful about the coming of the stork.

The wonderful one-liners apart the film is brisk and does not waste time on needless events. Every moment of the script (Jyoti Kapoor and Rishabh Sharma) is well focused. The cast is picture perfect. Even the non-descript roles like the sister and brother in law played by Anjani Sukhani and Faisal Rashid are impressive. It is also a welcome change to see Adil Hussain is a light role.

The major part of the narrative is however focused on the foursome. Kiara Advani perhaps is called upon to look dumb and lost in accordance with the script and arguably the most difficult role. She does the role full justice. Diljit is full of beans. He adds the right chutzpah the film. Kareena does a fine job and ensures that she knows what to do, what to wear and what to say during the entire film.

Then there is Akshay Kumar who is arguably the mainstay of the film. This is easily his very best. This time round he sure deserves an award. His digs at the award givers could not have been better timed. Do not miss the one liner like the one as to why men don’t get pregnant, spam for sperm, why all test tube babes are Caucasian, the malapropism on slip disc and many more. This is clean nice adult comedy that is certainly worth investing on. As a character in the film would say: Have a good day or trackback. This is surely one spam down load that is not suffering a virus.