Good policy key to change: KCR

Hyderabad: “Spending huge amounts of money alone may not throw up solutions to some problems faced by the people. Change, sometimes, can be achieved by bringing in a good policy,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao used this message to highlight the need to bring in new legislations to offer better services to the people.

The State government, he said, has brought in comprehensive rural and urban policies to develop model villages and towns. “More recently, the government has brought in the new Municipal Act and Panchayat Raj Act. The government is also preparing a new Revenue Act which will address problems faced by people and farmers and remove any scope for corruption, he said in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Stating that in these Acts, guidelines and rules indicate clearly the duties and responsibilities of each and every functionary, the Chief Minister said there was also clarity on powers, duties, functions, funds and responsibilities of the local bodies. “If anyone is found guilty of dereliction of duties, they can be terminated from the service through this Act,” he said.

The Government is making a serious effort with commitment to revive and restore the past glory to the local bodies, which was weakened by the failures of governments in the past, Chandrashekhar Rao said. The government is of the firm view that through the new Acts, positive attitudes would emerge from the gram panchayats and municipalities.

“With these reforms, it is hoped that villages will be shining with cleanliness and greenery, towns will develop in a planned manner and people will have higher living standards,” he said, adding that a 30-day Special Action Plan was being implemented from September 6 to usher in a new phase in village governance.

“With wider people’s participation, issues like maintaining cleanliness, increasing green cover, spending funds with prudence and planning, preparing one-year and five-year plans, preparing village budgets as per needs, solving electricity related issues will be taken up during the Action Plan programme,” the Chief Minister said.

Strengthening Panchayath Raj:

The government, Chandrashekhar Rao said, was filling all the vacancies to strengthen the Panchayat Raj department. The government has increased the salaries of safai karmacharis (sanitation workers) to Rs 8,500 per month who were till now taking care of sanitary work on a meagre salary, and this hike will benefit 36,000 Safai Karmacharis across the State, he said. “I am happy that with the hiked salaries, safai karmacharis will earn dignity and respect in the society,” he said.

Funds for local bodies:

The government has come out with a robust plan so that the local bodies do not suffer due to lack of funds. The State government has decided to give matching grants to the funds given by the Central Finance Commission. The government will release matching grants together with the Central Finance Commission grants to the local bodies, the Chief Minister said.

Combining these two, the government has decided to release Rs 339 crore per month to the rural local bodies. The government has already released funds for September. Similarly, the municipalities will also have funds flow. The local bodies will also have funds from MNREGA, general taxes and permissions. “Hence the local bodies will have no funds problem. The government is proposing Rs 2,714 crore for Gram Panchayats and Rs 1,764 crore for the Municipalities in this Budget,” the Chief Minister said.

