Good rains in erstwhile Khammam give a push to green drive

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: With erstwhile Khammam receiving good rains, district administrations in Khammam and Kothagudem have geared up for planting of saplings as part of the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKKH).

Distribution of saplings has begun and those involved in the plantation programme have been asked to speed up plantation from Saturday.

Giving a fillip to the plantation process, District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Vinod Kumar planted saplings at the District Court complex in Khammam.

The officials urged the public, government departments and social organisations to take up plantation drive extensively in the district. Care has to be taken to protect the saplings, they added.

The Collector and Commissioner of Police flagged off a bus carrying around 10,000 seeds balls prepared under the aegis of the DLSA. Para-legal volunteers, college students and court staff dispersed the seeds balls in Muccherla forest area.

Later, at a programme at Lakaram Tunk Bund, the Collector, along with MLA P Ajay Kumar and Khammam Mayor G Papalal, planted saplings. A large number of students arrived in a rally at the bund and planted saplings.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem, District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini said they planned to plant 90 lakh saplings in the district. He directed the officials to make plans in next four days to plant saplings, dig pits and lay fencing.

In the case of avenue plantation where 400 saplings or above saplings were planted, a security man has to be appointed to protect the saplings. Every sapling must be geo-tagged, Saini added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter