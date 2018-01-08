Good response for football clinic at SCF in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: A free football clinic was held at Sports Coaching Foundation (SCF), Masab Tank on Sunday. Aleem Khan, former international football player and Ex–District Sports Development Officer was invited as the special guest.

He taught the children basic skills of the game and said that there is a lot of scope for football in India. He also thanked SCF for giving less privileged children an opportunity to take advantage of the facilities. There was a visual screening on the game of football. All the participants were felicitated with a football coaching manual and footballs.