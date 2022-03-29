Good response to free police training in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A free training programme for police jobs being organized by the Nalgonda district police has evoked a good response from aspirants.

Over 1,100 candidates appeared on the first day of the physical endurance test conducted at the Mekala Abhinava Stadium on Monday.

Of the total aspirants, 760 were males and 425 were females. A few hundred candidates were selected in the test. Candidates selected in the endurance test have to appear for the written test on March 31 at 3 pm at the NG College, the Nalgonda police said.

Only candidates belonging to the new Nalgonda district can attend for selection for free training for police jobs, the police said, adding that interested and eligible candidates should carry a set photocopy of their certificates of eligibility along with two passport size photographs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .