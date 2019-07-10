Good response to new Engg courses in Telangana

By | Published: 1:46 am

Hyderabad: Traditional courses such as Computer Science and Engineering continued to dominate this year, however, new engineering programmes in emerging technologies introduced by private engineering colleges have evoked very good response from students.

The new programmes witnessed 100 per cent seat allotment during the first phase of Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019 counselling.

The private engineering colleges introduced new programmes in a variety of combinations including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business System, Computer Science & Engineering (Networks), Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering, and, Information Technology and Engineering.

Among these new programmes, AI was most sought after with 2,256 candidates opting for it while only 84 seats were up for grabs. Within a few minutes, all the AI seats were allotted to successful candidates.

Similarly, all 42 seats each in Computer Science and Business System, and, Computer Science and Information Technology, were allotted within a few hours to students.

Some other programmes that witnessed 100 per cent seat allotment includes Agricultural Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Bio-Technology, Chemical Engineering, Dairying, Digital Techniques for Design and Planning, Electronics and Computer Engineering, Electronics and Telematics, Food Processing Technology, and, Food Science among others.

Students gave top priority to Computer Science and Engineering programme with 45,514 candidates opted for it and 94.43 per cent seats were allotted out of 17,248 available seats.

