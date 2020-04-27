Good Samaritan act of TRS leader wins hearts

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Khammam: In a true Good Samaritan act, a TRS leader and prominent granite trader Vaddiraju Ravichandra has come to the rescue of a rag-picker family.

Sources said that the leader, who was travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad by his car on Monday afternoon, spotted a woman and her kids who were barefooted and picking waste papers, plastic material from dust bins in scorching summer heat at Khammam by-pass road.

On seeing the them, Ravichandra stopped his car, interacted with the woman and learnt her plight. The woman identified herself as Golusula Padma and said she along with her husband Ellaiah, sons Srinu (15), Mahesh (13), Rajesh (12) and Raju (10), was collecting waste papers to make a living.

The woman explained that they need every day nearly three kilos of rice to feed themselves and for that they need to work every day. Moved at her predicament, Ravichandra immediately handed over a kit of essential commodities to the woman along with some cash.

He also gave few face masks to the woman and her family advising them to wear them without fail whenever they come out in order to protect themselves from Coronavirus. The woman and her family thanked the TRS leader profoundly for his kind gesture.

