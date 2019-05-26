Good Samaritan auto-driver returns student’s bag in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver proved his honesty by returning the bag of a student who forgot it in the vehicle after reaching his examination centre here on Sunday.

The student reached the examination centre at Hindi Maha Vidyalaya in Vidyanagar by the auto of M Sammaiah to appear for an examination. However, while getting down the vehicle at the centre, in a hurry, he forgot to pick up the bag containing his hall ticket, admit card, cash and other valuables, police said.

However, Sammaiah, who left the place, noticed the bag in the back seat of the auto after some time and handed over the bag to the Nallakunta Police

“After reaching the destination, the student got down the auto-rickshaw leaving the bag in the vehicle only. Sammaiah, after going some distance from the centre, noticed the bag and handed it over to us,” said Nallakunta Inspector K Muralidhar.

The Nallakunta police are on the job to trace the owner of the bag. The police appreciated Sammiah for his honesty.