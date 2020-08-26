Good Samaritans perform last rites of abandoned Covid victim in Jagtial

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:14 pm

Jagtial: A group of Muslim youngsters in Korutla set an example of unity in these times of coronavirus pandemic by performing the last rites of a Hindu who died of Covid-19 and was abandoned by his family to even pay their last respects. And the person to first acknowledge and appreciate their humanitarian gesture was district BJP general secretary Indhur Satyam who posted pictures of the funeral on social media platforms.

The incident happened on Monday but it came to light only on Tuesday after the picture went viral on social media platforms.

The deceased, a 53-year-old resident of Jawahar Road, tested positive for coronavirus, and was in home isolation for the past one week. A goldsmith by profession, he died on Monday morning. His wife could not attend the funeral rites as she was also infected with Covid. But the other relatives were not ready to perform the last rites fearing infection. The caste elders subsequently informed the Korutla Municipal authorities about the issue.

On coming to know about the incident, seven local youths rushed to the spot and took the body to the crematorium in an ambulance. Urdu journalist Abdul Rub, ambulance driver Imran, Mohammed Munner, Ishaq, Nasir Ali, Ansar and Shoib performed the final rites wearing PPEs near Bendepalli water pump house.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Imran said he got the information from BJP leader Satyam. “I discussed the issue with my friends and we decided to perform the final rites,” he said, adding that the deceased had several relatives but no one was willing to do it. “Everyone has to die one day and we decided that we had to perform the last rites on humanitarian grounds,” he said philosophically when asked what prompted them to perform the last rites of a Hindu man.

