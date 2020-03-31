Good things take time, says Sajjad Delafrooz

By | Published: 7:00 pm 6:09 pm

With the recent release of Hotstar Special series Special Ops, the antagonist (played by Sajjad Delafrooz) is winning hearts with his thrilling performance as the bad guy.Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the eight-episode spy action-thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years.

In conversation with Hyderabad Today, Sajjad shared his excitement on the success of the series. “I feel grateful to each and every person who worked to make the series happen. It was like a dream come true for me. It all happened because of Neeraj Pandey and I will be always grateful to him.”

The Iranian actor made his debut with a small role in the 2015 movie Baby. While speaking about his journey so far, he said, “I had to give 7-8 auditions for that role where I played a doctor and had to put a tape on Akshay Kumar’s chest. That’s it, that was my role. And for my lead role in Special Ops, I was selected after my first audition itself.”

The UAE-based actor worked in many international projects in the past but never felt the warmth and welcoming vibes before that the Indian industry offered him. “Unlike the International projects I worked in, I learned the value of friendship while working in India. Usually, people forget each other once the project is done but here I would get calls and would catch up with them. It’s an amazing experience.”

While sharing his career choices and the highs and lows he had in his life, Sajjad recalled, “I acted in the BAFTA-winning Under the Shadow but my part was deleted later. It felt like a slap on my face. It was my low point when I felt really bad. But two months later, I got a role in Tiger Zinda Hai and I realised that good things take time. I became hopeful again.”

Sajjad’s family is currently in Iran and the actor hopes to meet them soon after the pandemic gets over. “Iran has reported many cases and I am worried about my family. I think this quarantine time can be helpful for us. I feel this is a great opportunity for us to introspect and value little things in life,” said the actor who is spending his quarantine time reading and writing.

