Google’s AI-powered camera now available on its online store

Google’s “Clips” camera, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to figure out when it should take a picture or video, is now available for purchase on the Google Store. However, the $249 tiny clip-on camera will not be delivered immediately.

“Choosing the fastest expedited shipping option will deliver the device by February 27,” 9to5Google reported. The clip-on camera itself automatically adjusts its resolution according to the situation and has a 130-degree lens to fit more of the scene in the frame. “The camera leverages “Moment IQ” — an onboard and offline Machine Learning model — and a Visual Processing Unit to automatically capture meaningful images by recognising the right expressions, lighting and framing,” the report added.