Google Chrome brings in better customisation, tab grouping

San Francisco: Google rolled out the Chrome 77 update for Android, Windows, Linux, and iOS platforms earlier this month, and now the company has announced the latest update to the browser, bringing in new features for tab management and theming.

The new update is bringing a new grid layout, aimed at making it easier for users to select tabs and preview thumbnails of open tabs. With the latest update, Chrome for Android users will be able to drag tabs one on top the other on a grid-like view and organize tabs in a simpler way than before.

“If you have so many tabs open on your laptop that you can’t read the page titles anymore (guilty!), you can now preview your tabs by hovering over them with your cursor. For now, you’ll see the page title, and soon you’ll see a thumbnail of the page too,” the company wrote in a blog post recently. The US-based search engine giant is also planning to tweak the Chrome address bar to show results faster.

“Chrome’s address bar helps you get to your results faster than ever. Now on both desktop and Android, answers will show up inside the address bar where you type your query-whether you’re looking for results about sporting events or instant answers about the local weather or translations of a foreign word,” it said.

Google is also adding in more colour customisations for Chrome themes, the tool will let users change the colour of the entire browser. “If plants and nature help you relax and unwind, change the background of your new tab page to floral design. If you draw energy from the colour yellow, use Chrome’s new colour customisation tool to change the colour of your entire browser to the shade that brings you bliss,” the company added.