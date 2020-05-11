Google ‘Code to Learn’ competition for school kids

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 9:31 am 9:32 am

Hyderabad: The global tech giant, Google, last week launched the seventh edition of its Code to Learn competition which is open for all the students from Class 5 to 12 from any school across India and is aimed at providing them a platform to build a strong foundation in computer science and a chance to learn the basics of coding.

The contest intends to build the skills of the students in programming and to immerse them in computational and creative thinking. It also provides students with an opportunity to showcase their skill and build their own animations, games, android apps and even their own machine learning applications, that too without even writing a single line of code with the help of some exciting tools such as App Inventor, Scratch, and Google AutoML.

The programme which has also been adopted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan, is aimed at inspiring students to find solutions to the problems with the help of technology and providing them a platform that will help build a stronger base in computer science and also help them learn the basics of coding.

The applications for the competition are now open and students can register through their parents, teachers, or legal guardians on the competition website: (co/codetolearn). The students can send their projects by July 31, 2020. The website also provides online resources to learn Scratch, AppInventor and Google Cloud AutoML that will help students to get a kick-start. The event also partners Google Cloud, ACM India, CS Pathshala, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIIT Bangalore.

