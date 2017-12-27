Google Doodle pays tribute to great poet Mirza Ghalib on birth anniversary

By | Published: 11:35 am 11:37 am

Hyderabad: Google Doodle on Wednesday paid tribute to the legendary poet Mirza Ghalib on his 220th birth anniversary.

Ghalib is known for his poetry in the Urdu and Persian-language; he was born in Agra on 27th December 1797 as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan. He began his journey into the world of poetry at the age of 11. His poems and ghazals have been translated and recited in many languages.

Ghalib is regarded as the last great poet of the Mughal era; Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar II honoured him with the title of Dabir-ul-Mulk in 1850. He remained an important member of the Mughal court until the last years of the falling empire as the royal historian, Ghalib was also the poet tutor to the emperor’s eldest son, Prince Fakhr-ud Din Mirza.

Unfortunately, his contributions to Urdu poetry and prose were not fully appreciated in his lifetime. Much of his fame came to him posthumously. After the fall of the Mughal Empire, Ghalib struggled to make a living and despite of his best attempts, British refused to restore his full pension.

Mirza Ghalib died in Delhi on 15 February 1869, his house “Ghalib ki Haveli” in Old Delhi, was later turned into “Ghalib Memorial”, it permanently houses Ghalib’s exhibitions.