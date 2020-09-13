Google Duo now available on Android TV with limitations

“The Duo won’t be added to the home screen or the app tray. The only way to open it would be to go through the Settings app or using Sideload Launcher”.

By | Published: 11:25 am

San Francisco: Video calling app Google Duo is now available for Android TV four years after the app arrived on the scene.

The search engine giant teased the arrival of the app earlier this week, saying it will be available in beta for Android TV.

One can head to the Google Play Store on the phone/PC browser and install the app remotely on the TV or “go for a direct install through the Google marketplace available on the Android TV platform”, reports 9To5Google.

However, once a user installs Duo on Android TV, the service is not functional.

For voice-only calls, it uses the microphone that is built into the remote control but a user can’t yet receive calls on Google Duo on an Android TV.

This is something Google will work out in future versions of the app.