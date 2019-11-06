By | Published: 2:13 pm

Hyderabad: In order to help small and medium businesses, Google India launched its new initiative under Google Pay called Google Pay for Business. The free and easy to use digital payment system is designed for small and medium businesses. With this new initiative, customers can pay directly at the merchant store using QR code or phone numbers.

Working on the unified payment interface (UPI), the Google Pay for Business allows merchants to earn directly with their UPI-linked bank account.

Speaking at the launch in Hyderabad, Sajith Sivanandan, MD and Business Head, Google Pay and NBU initiative said, “With Google Pay we aim to ease the path of SMBs and tap the massive consumer opportunity with digital payments created on the back of the massive growth of UPI in the country.”

While about 3,000 online merchants accept Google Pay, the company has also partnered with Pine Labs and Innoviti to enable UPI payments across a massive footprint of PoS terminals in India spanning 200,000 stores in over 3,500 cities and towns.

