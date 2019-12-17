Google makes Android’s Messages app like Apple’s iMessage

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Google has launched an update for Android Messages app that makes SMSing more like texting on an iPhone for the users in the US. The update is part of Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS), an online protocol to replace traditional SMS messaging that was announced last month.

“Hi everyone! RCS is now available to all users in (the US) as of Monday. Make sure to update both Messages and Carrier Services,” tweeted Sanaz Ahari, Senior Director of Product and Design at Google.To make conversations more seamless, Google has been working on upgrading traditional SMS text messaging with more useful chat features, powered by RCS.

When you and your friends message each other with these chat features, you can chat over Wi-Fi or mobile data, send and receive high-resolution photos and videos, and see if people have received your latest messages.”Plus, you’ll get better group chats, with the ability to name groups, add and remove people to and from groups, and see if people haven’t seen the latest messages,” said Google.

Android users in the US now have access to messaging over Wi-Fi connections. If you already have Messages, you’ll also be prompted to enable chat features in the coming weeks. If you don’t have Messages, you can download it on the Play Store.”Earlier this year, we enabled the ability for anyone in the UK, France, and Mexico to get chat features in Messages and we’ll continue to work on bringing this to everyone on Messages around the world,” said Google.