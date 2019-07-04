By | Published: 3:27 pm

San Francisco: Google has made it easier to buy things online using its Chrome browser.

Now, when you’re signed into Chrome on your laptop, you’ll be able to use payment methods previously saved to your Google Account to fill in checkout forms.

You can use this feature without having to turn on “Chrome sync”.

The feature takes advantage of Google Pay, which has been recently expanding to more sites across the web.

“You’ll also be able to use the payment info you’ve saved in your Google Account across your devices in Chrome where you’re signed in, and wherever Google Pay is accepted,” the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

When you’re signed-in and Chrome offers you the option of using a card from your Google Account, it will ask you to confirm the card’s CVC.

If you choose to save a new card to your account, you will receive a confirmation email from Google Pay with additional information.

“You can manage and delete the cards in your account at anytime by going to your Google Account > Payments & subscriptions > Payment methods,” the company said.

Using this new feature doesn’t turn on Chrome sync.

If a user prefers to save payment methods only locally on his device, he can still do that:”Add your card in Chrome Settings > Payment methods > Add. When you sign into any Google website, you’re also signed into Chrome with the same account. You can turn off ‘Allow Chrome sign-in’ altogether in settings,” Google said.