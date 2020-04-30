By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: The tech giant announced in a blog post it would be making Google Meet, videoconferencing app, available for anyone to use- providing they have a Google account, of course. While Zoom limits free calls to 40 minutes, Google will let you use Meet for up to 60 minutes without interruption.

Google says that Meet is currently hosting three billion minutes of video meetings and adding roughly three million new users every day.

Until September 30, Google says users can chat on Meet for as long as they’d like. After that, however, calls will be capped at 60 minutes unless you upgrade.

Security measures listed by Google

A strong set of host controls such as the ability to admit or deny entry to a meeting and mute or remove participants, if needed

No anonymous users (i.e. without a Google account) can join meetings

Meet meeting codes are complex by default

Meet video meetings are encrypted in transit and all recordings stored in Google Drive are encrypted in transit and at rest

No plugins are required to use Meet on the web. It works entirely in Chrome and other modern browsers, so it is less vulnerable to security threats

Dedicated Google Meet apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Meet users can enroll their account in Google’s Advanced Protection Program

Google Cloud undergoes regular rigorous security and privacy audits for all its services

Meet data is not used for advertising and Google does not sell your data to third parties

Google Meet, which was formerly only offered to enterprise and education customers (Like teachers, students and others), has now been offered to anyone with a Google account. Any Gmail or GSuite user can now create free meetings of up to 100 people.

Google has built in a myriad of additional safety measures. People who are not explicitly invited by the host won’t be able to jump into a call directly with a link. They will, instead, land in a virtual waiting room and only when the host lets them in, will they enter the conference. Since Google Meet can natively function in the browser without any add-ons, Google claims it is less vulnerable to security threats, too.

Google has also added some of Zoom’s more popular features, like allowing a grid view to see more of a meeting’s participants at one time, instead of just seeing the camera feed for whoever is speaking.

