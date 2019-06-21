Google marks summer season in Northern Hemisphere with doodle

By | Published: 3:37 pm 3:53 pm

New Delhi: Google on Friday marked the start of the summer season in Northern hemisphere with a ‘Google Doodle’. This year, the summer begins on June 21 and ends on September 23. The Doodle features an illustration of the earth with eyes.

A coconut tree and a beach bench can also be seen on the earth’s head. In the Doodle, Google’s ‘O’ is replaced by round earth. “*hums* I got sunshine in my #GoogleDoodle #SummerSolstice,” Google India posted on Twitter.

The summer solace not only marks the start of summer but it is also the longest day of the year. While the other side, Southern Hemisphere, sees the shortest day of the year. Summer solace occurs when one of the poles of earth tilt maximum towards the sun.