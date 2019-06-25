Google not keen on Pride protests

By | Published: 4:05 pm 5:37 pm

In what seems like a saturated outburst against criticism, Google has warned its employees that Pride protests are against the company’s code of conduct.According to internal memos sent to Google employees, anyone who chooses to walk the parade as a representative of Google and voice any protest would be considered in violation of the search engine giant’s code of conduct.

The discussion came out of a broader conversation among one of Google’s LGBTQ groups called “Gayglers listserv” that petitioned San Francisco Pride to remove the the tech giant’s float from the parade. As part of the Pride parades, some of Google’s workers planned to march with the company, some chose to demonstrate against YouTube’s recent policy decisions with signs and t-shirts. Earlier this month, it was revealed that homophobic remarks were not considered to be in violation of YouTube’s platform policies.

After the LGBTQ community called out the company for its insensitive decisions, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologised, the report said. In a recent letter to Google’s LGBTQ employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said that he echoed Wojcicki’s apology to the community, and vowed that the company would be taking “a hard look” at its harassment policies, the report added.

For now, it remains unclear how the search engine giant plans on punishing the employees who violate the company’s code of conduct.Although employees are allowed to do so outside of company groups, some employees say it is too late for them to participate in official Pride parades in any other capacity.